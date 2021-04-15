Wake Forest Baptist Health to invest $450M in care tower

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is planning to invest $450 million in a new patient care care tower slated to open in 2025.

The project includes an upgraded emergency department, new operating rooms and adult intensive care unit, according to an April 14 news release from the medical center.

"As a leading academic health system, we are committed to growing and adapting to meet the needs of our community and our region," Julie Ann Freischlag, MD, CEO of Wake Forest Baptist Health stated. "This new, world-class facility will allow us to enhance our clinical capabilities and provide leading-edge educational and research opportunities to help improve trauma and emergency care in our region and across the country."

Construction of the tower will begin after the demolition of a parking deck and other prep work, according to the news release.

