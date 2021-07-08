Trinity Health mandates COVID-19 vaccine for employees at 91 hospitals

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health will require its 117,000 employees across 22 states to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Since December 2020, the health system has encouraged its staff to get vaccinated, but the number of those who had received at least one shot stagnated at nearly 75 percent, a July 8 news release shared with Becker's said.

In addition to its patient-facing employees, any contractor conducting business in one of its healthcare facilities, remote workers and those who do not encounter patients will still be required to get the vaccine.

"Over the last year, Trinity Health has counted our own colleagues and patients in the too-high coronavirus death toll," said Mike Slubowski, president and CEO of Trinity Health. "Now that we have a proven way to prevent COVID-19 deaths, we are not hesitating to do our part."

Trinity Health employees must submit proof of vaccination by Sept. 21. The health system has not determined if it will require annual booster shots. If it is required, employees will have to submit evidence of the booster shot each year.

Exemptions will be granted for religious or health reasons, but the requests must be documented and approved. Those who fail to show evidence of vaccination by the deadline will face termination.

The health system is among the biggest nationwide, with 91 hospitals and 113 continuing care facilities. Its annual operating revenue is $19.4 billion. It employs 117,000 people, including 6,800 physicians and clinicians.