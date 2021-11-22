Scholarships could help close gender gap in STEM

The sciences still have big gender issues, with disproportionate amounts of men in the field. Scholarships and financial aid to higher education institutions are a good starting point to fixing the problem, CNBC reported Nov. 20.

Just 1 in 6 people in engineering and architecture and 1 in 4 in computer and mathematical sciences are women, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Only 22 percent of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics workforce are women.

One way to fight this pervasive gender inequality is through creating a better pipeline by encouraging women and girls to pursue STEM education.

"Having access to scholarships can help to alleviate some of the burden that women face today, and it is vital to them receiving an education that will get them the same seat at a table as their fellow male classmates," said Sasha Ramani, associate director of corporate strategy at Mpower Financing.

The Society of Women Engineers gave over 260 scholarships in 2020 worth $1 million to women across the world. Microsoft also runs a scholarship program, offering three female high school students a potential $20,000 each for college over four years.

"These can all help close the gaps for not only women — but those in underrepresented communities," Ms. Ramani said.