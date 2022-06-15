Providence considers cutting down office space as it embraces hybrid work

Providence is looking at an opportunity to reduce its administrative real estate footprint at its headquarters in Renton, Wash.

"About 1,700 caregivers worked in these buildings before the pandemic and now we are moving to a more flexible work model, so we don't need as much office space," health system spokesperson Melissa Tizon told Becker's.

The buildings are at the campus's Southgate complex. Together, they have 275,000 square feet of office space and more than 550 parking spots, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal, which cited property listings. Both buildings were constructed more than 30 years ago.

Providence has not made final decisions. However, the health system is considering possible tenants and has had offers from prospective buyers, Ms. Tizon told the Business Journal.

She attributed the move to the health system embracing hybrid work and told the newspaper the main headquarters building has already been redesigned as part of that effort.

Providence is a 52-hospital system with 120,000 employees across seven states.