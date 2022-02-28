MedStar Health launches employee well-being center

Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health has launched a center for well-being to support its healthcare workers manage stress and improve their overall wellness.

The MedStar Health Center for Wellbeing will function as part of the MedStar Institute for Innovation and will focus on the development of research and programs to support employees wellness, professional fulfillment and quality of life, according to a Feb. 28 news release.

Daniel Marchalik, MD, will serve as executive director for the new center.

"The MedStar Health Center for Wellbeing signals a significant new investment in our workforce and a commitment to creating and growing programs that focus on the needs of not only our clinicians but all of our associates who have been fighting the pandemic in some capacity for two full years now," Dr. Marchalik said.

