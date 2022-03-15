Man charged in shooting of Oklahoma hospital employee

A man is facing several charges in connection with an attack and shooting of a nonclinical Integris Baptist Medical Center employee, Oklahoma City records show.

Robert Lee Harrison, 49, is suspected of attacking and shooting the employee in the stairwell of the hospital parking garage March 11.

Police said the employee, a 51-year-old woman, had been in a relationship with Mr. Harrison, according to Fox affiliate KOKH.

In a statement shared with Becker's, the hospital said the woman was transferred to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

"The Oklahoma City police department is continuing to investigate and has a suspect that targeted this employee specifically in custody," the statement said. "The parking garage was secured and there is not an active threat at this time."

According to KOKH, police said the woman, who had undergone surgery, was in stable condition as of early March 12.

Mr. Harrison faces charges of shooting with intent to kill; possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony; domestic assault and battery/abuse after a felony conviction; and domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon.