Job gains return for hospitals in July

Healthcare gained nearly 37,000 jobs in July, with hospitals seeing a month of job gains after losing jobs in June, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hospitals gained 18,300 jobs in July. This compares to 5,500 jobs lost in June, which marked another month of losses after growth in May.

Overall, healthcare gained 36,800 jobs in July, compared to more than 12,000 jobs lost in June and 22,500 jobs added in May.

Within healthcare, ambulatory healthcare services added 31,900 jobs, while nursing and residential care facilities lost 13,400 jobs in July. Physician offices saw 10,100 jobs added.

Overall, employment in healthcare is down by 502,000 since February 2020, the bureau said.

The U.S. gained 943,000 jobs in July after gaining 850,000 in June. The unemployment rate was 5.4 percent last month, compared to 5.9 percent in June.

