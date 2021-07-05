Job losses return for hospitals after month of growth

Healthcare lost more than 12,000 jobs in June, with hospitals seeing another month of job losses after a slight uptick in May, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hospitals lost 5,500 jobs in June. This compares to 2,900 jobs added in May, which marked the first month of job gains for the industry in 2021.

Overall, healthcare lost 12,200 jobs last month, compared to 22,500 jobs added in May and 4,100 jobs lost in April.

Within healthcare, nursing and residential care facilities lost 9,600 jobs in June, while ambulatory healthcare services added 200 jobs. Physician offices saw 4,100 jobs added.

Overall, the U.S. gained 850,000 jobs in June after gaining 559,000 in May. The unemployment rate was 5.9 percent last month, compared to 5.8 percent in May.

