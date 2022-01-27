Federal vaccination mandate begins for healthcare workers in 25 states

Healthcare workers in 25 states face their first deadline Jan. 27 to comply with the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Per CMS, providers in the District of Columbia, the U.S. territories and 25 states must ensure staff have received at least one shot, have a pending request for an exemption, have been granted a qualifying exemption, or have been identified as having a temporary delay as recommended by the CDC, by Jan. 27. They also must ensure their employees are fully vaccinated by Feb. 28.

The compliance deadlines, announced in guidance released Dec. 28, 2021, apply to these states:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Hawaii

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

The CMS mandate requires healthcare facilities to establish a policy ensuring eligible workers are fully vaccinated, with exemptions allowed based on religious beliefs or recognized medical conditions.

In Florida, the rule has faced pushback from Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state dropped its appeal against the federal vaccination requirements earlier in January. However, the governor has continued to say his office does not intend to enforce the rule, leaving hospitals with competing state and federal positions.

Florida's decision to drop its challenge came after the Supreme Court on Jan. 13 upheld the CMS rule.

Some states have earlier deadlines for the rule than others based on thethat Supreme Court decision and a federal court decision to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas.

