US hospitals have 3 different deadlines to fully vaccinate staff: All states' dates in 1 place

CMS has issued a patchwork of COVID-19 vaccination deadlines in states to comply with the agency's mandate for healthcare facilities participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Some states have earlier deadlines than others based on a Supreme Court decision to uphold the mandate and a federal court decision to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas.

Healthcare facilities in these 24 states covered by the Supreme Court decision must ensure their employees have received at least one dose by Feb. 14 and are fully vaccinated by March 15.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Utah

West Virginia

Wyoming

Healthcare facilities in these 25 states where the mandate was already in effect, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. territories, must ensure staff have received at least one dose by Jan. 27 and are fully vaccinated by Feb. 28.

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Hawaii

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Healthcare facilities in Texas must ensure staff have received at least one dose by Feb. 22 and are fully vaccinated by March 21, CMS said in updated guidance issued Jan. 20.

The updated CMS guidance came after a federal court on Jan. 19 dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas, allowing CMS to enforce the mandate nationwide.