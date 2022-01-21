US hospitals have 3 different deadlines to fully vaccinate staff: All states' dates in 1 place

- Small
CMS has issued a patchwork of COVID-19 vaccination deadlines in states to comply with the agency's mandate for healthcare facilities participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
Some states have earlier deadlines than others based on a Supreme Court decision to uphold the mandate and a federal court decision to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas.
Healthcare facilities in these 24 states covered by the Supreme Court decision must ensure their employees have received at least one dose by Feb. 14 and are fully vaccinated by March 15.
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Utah
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
Healthcare facilities in these 25 states where the mandate was already in effect, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. territories, must ensure staff have received at least one dose by Jan. 27 and are fully vaccinated by Feb. 28.
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Tennessee
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Healthcare facilities in Texas must ensure staff have received at least one dose by Feb. 22 and are fully vaccinated by March 21, CMS said in updated guidance issued Jan. 20.
The updated CMS guidance came after a federal court on Jan. 19 dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas, allowing CMS to enforce the mandate nationwide.