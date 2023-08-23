CVS Health laying off employees in at least 9 states 

CVS Health said Aug. 1 that it is eliminating 5,000 "non-customer-facing positions" across the company. According to WARN documents filed in August, those layoffs are taking place across at least nine states.

The job cuts represent about 2 percent of CVS' overall workforce of about 300,000 people nationwide.

Rhode Island

CVS said it is laying off almost 770 employees in Cumberland and Woonsocket, R.I., with terminations beginning Oct. 21. Among those, 198 are state residents, and the others are remote positions that report to supervisors in Rhode Island.

Connecticut

CVS said it will lay off 521 Aetna employees in Hartford, Conn. The layoffs will be conducted beginning Oct. 21. Of the layoffs, 306 employees are based at the insurer's headquarters in Hartford. The other employees work remotely but report to supervisors in Connecticut.

Illinois

CVS said it will lay off 294 employees in Chicago, Buffalo Grove and Northbrook, Ill. starting Oct. 21.

Florida

CVS said it is laying off 288 employees in Plantation, Fla. starting Oct. 21.

New Jersey

CVS said it is laying 207 employees at multiple locations in the state starting Nov. 15.

Texas

CVS said it is laying off 167 employees in Richardson and Irving, Texas starting Oct. 21.

New York

CVS said it is laying off 167 employees in New York City starting Oct. 21.

Pennsylvania

CVS said it is laying off 157 employees at an Aetna office in Blue Bell, Penn. starting Oct. 21.

Arizona

CVS said it is laying off 134 employees in Scottsdale, Ariz.





