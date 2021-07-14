250 Intermountain employees affected by closing of 25 pharmacies

Intermountain Healthcare's move to close 25 of its retail pharmacies and transfer prescriptions and inventory to CVS pharmacies will affect 250 employees, according to KSL TV.

On July 7, the Salt Lake City-based health system said the closures would affect pharmacies in Utah with low use. Inpatient pharmacies won't be affected by the change. Intermountain said it will still offer medication management services and financial support for patients.

Intermountain told the local broadcaster that the 250 employees affected by the change aren't being laid off and the system plans to move them to other jobs.

"Intermountain is committed to working with impacted employees to identify an opportunity that aligns with their needs and preferences, and they will have the option to transition to other roles within Intermountain and also be considered for positions at local CVS Pharmacy locations," the system stated in an email to the news station.

Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians have raised concerns about the number of open positions within the organization versus the number of employees affected by the decision.

One technician told KSL TV: "I don't understand how this is not a layoff situation. We've been offered severance packages. We've been offered career counseling, resume coaching."

The pharmacy closures come as the locations record financial losses. The locations lost $11 million in 2020 and $6 million through May of this year, according to KSL TV.

View a full list of closing pharmacies here.