Intermountain Healthcare to close 25 pharmacies, transfer prescriptions to CVS

Intermountain Healthcare, based in Salt Lake City, will close 25 of its retail pharmacies and transfer prescriptions and inventory to CVS pharmacies in August, the health system said July 7.

The change will affect Intermountain retail pharmacies in Utah that have low usage by area residents. Inpatient pharmacies won't be affected, and Intermountain will continue to offer medication management services and medication assistance and financial support services, the health system said in a news release.

The health system will also continue to operate home delivery pharmacy and specialty pharmacy services, as well as the retail pharmacy at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Patients will receive a letter explaining the pharmacy closures, prescription transfer process, timeline and information about who to contact with any questions. CVS said it's working to make sure patients' access to pharmacy care isn't interrupted during the transition.

"Every effort will be made to ensure patients and employees are well cared for during this transition. We've seen changes in consumer preference in obtaining medications in retail pharmacies that offer added convenience and expanded shopping options," Nannette Berensen, PharmD, vice president and COO of Intermountain Shared Clinical Services, said in the news release.

Intermountain said it will move its pharmacy employees to other roles within the health system or assist them in being considered for positions at CVS pharmacies.

