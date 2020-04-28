The 8 hospitals that have received the most funding from FCC's COVID-19 telehealth program

The Federal Communications Commission has approved three waves of COVID-19 telehealth program applications, funneling $9.5 million in funding to healthcare providers across 10 states.

Under the $200 million program, part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, hospitals and health centers can apply for up to $1 million to cover costs for internet-connected monitoring devices, broadband connectivity and telecommunication devices.

The FCC has approved 17 applications since April 16. Here are the hospitals that have received the most funding through the program so far:

1. Ochsner Clinic Foundation (New Orleans) received $1 million for telehealth services and devices for high-risk patients and populations in Louisiana and Mississippi to treat and slow the spread of COVID-19.

2. NYU Langone Health (New York City) received $983,772 to implement telehealth capabilities in operating rooms and conference rooms that have been converted into intensive care units for clinicians to safely monitor ICU patients from separate floors.

3. Banyan Community Health Center (Coral Gables, Fla.) received $958,270 to serve 24 medically underserved areas in Miami-Dade and Broward counties by providing telehealth services to an estimated 2,000 low-income and high-risk patients.

4. NYU Grossman School of Medicine (New York City) received $772,687 for telehealth services for high-risk, elderly and vulnerable patients.

5. Hudson River HealthCare (Peekskill, N.Y.) received $753,367 for telehealth services to expand front-line COVID-19 testing and treatment programs for low-income and uninsured patients.

6. Health Partners of Western Ohio (Lima) received $737,098 to deploy telehealth carts and services for low-income patients at 71 community locations.

7. Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta) received $727,747 to launch telehealth video visits, virtual check-ins, remote patient-monitoring and e-visits.

8. Christiana Care Health Services (Newark, Del.) received $714,322 to expand telehealth and remote monitoring services to low-income patients.

