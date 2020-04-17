Mount Sinai, UPMC among first to get FCC's COVID-19 telehealth funds

The Federal Communications Commission approved six funding applications totaling more than $3 million to providers, including Mount Sinai Health System, UPMC and Ochsner Clinic Foundation, through its new COVID-19 telehealth program.

The FCC adopted the $200 million program on April 2 and opened applications to prospective recipients on April 13. Under the program, part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, hospitals and health centers can apply for up to $1 million to cover costs for internet-connected monitoring devices, broadband connectivity and telecommunication devices.

FCC is continuing to accept applications and will distribute more funding on a rolling basis.

Here are the first healthcare providers to receive financial awards:

1. Mount Sinai Health System (New York City) received $312,500 for telehealth devices and services for geriatric and palliative patients at high risk for COVID-19.

2. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh received $192,000 for telehealth services for children who received organ transplants and are immune-compromised and at high risk for COVID-19.

3. Ochsner Clinic Foundation (New Orleans) received $1 million for telehealth services and devices for high-risk patients and populations in Louisiana and Mississippi to treat and slow the spread of COVID-19.

4. Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta) received $727,747 to launch telehealth video visits, virtual check-ins, remote patient-monitoring and e-visits.

5. Hudson River HealthCare (Peekskill, N.Y.) received $753,367 for telehealth services to expand front-line COVID-19 testing and treatment programs for low-income and uninsured patients.

6. Neighborhood Health Care (Cleveland) received $244,282 for telehealth, connected devices and remote patient-monitoring for low-income patients with chronic conditions who are impacted by COVID-19.

