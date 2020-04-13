5 things hospitals must know about applying to FCC's $200M telehealth program

The FCC will open its application portal today to hospitals interested in applying to its $200 million COVID-19 telehealth program.

The program is part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law March 27. Under the program, hospitals and health centers can apply for up to $1 million to cover costs for internet-connected monitoring devices, broadband connectivity and telecommunication services.

Eligible organizations include medical schools and academic teaching hospitals, nonprofit hospitals, rural health clinics, community health centers and long-term care facilities.

Here are five things to know about how hospitals can apply to the program:

1. Interested providers can immediately take the following steps to apply for the program: obtain an eligibility determination from the Universal Service Administrative Company, get an FCC registration number and register with the System for Award Management.

2. Applicants that do not have an eligibility determination from USAC can still file an application with the program commission while their FCC registration number is pending approval.

3. To receive funding through the program, applicants must be registered with the System for Award Management.

4. Eligible providers that purchased telehealth equipment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic after March 13 may apply to receive funding support to cover the expenses.

5. Applicants must also include information such as their goals and objectives for use of the program funding, a timeline for deployment of the proposed services or devices, and metrics they will use to help measure the effect of the new services and devices.

Click here to access the application portal.

Click here to access the full report.

