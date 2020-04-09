46 telehealth services UnitedHealthcare covers during COVID-19 pandemic + their codes
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UnitedHealthcare will reimburse claims for telehealth services for service dates from March 18 until June 18.
Additionally, the payer will waive cost sharing for in-network telehealth services for both COVID-19- and non-COVID-19 related visits. UnitedHealthcare is also allowing all codes on CMS' covered telehealth services list for Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and individual and group market health plans.
Eligible care providers can bill for telehealth services performed using interactive audio-video or audio-only, except in cases where UnitedHealthcare explicitly notes the need for interactive audio/video, which include physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy while a patient is at home.
Here are the services, and their respective codes, that UnitedHealthcare will cover when provided via telehealth through June 18.
1. 99211-99215: established patient visit with a provider who uses audio-video or audio-only telecommunications system for COVID-19 or non-COVID-19 care
2. 99211-99215: established patient visit with a provider who uses audio-video or audio-only telecommunications system for evaluating need for COVID-19 testing
3. 99211-99215: established patient with COVID-19 diagnosis visits with a provider who uses an audio-video or audio-only telecommunications system
4. 99201-99205: new patient visit with a provider who uses an audio-video or audio-only telecommunications system for COVID-19 or non-COVID-19 related care
5. 99201-99205: new patient visit with a provider who uses an audio-video or audio-only telecommunications system for evaluating need for COVID-19 testing
6. 99421-99423: communication between an established patient and their provider through an online patient portal for COVID-19 or non-COVID-19 related care
7. G2012: brief check-in with provider using audio-only with established patient for COVID-19 or non-COVID-19 related care
8. G2010: brief check-in with provider using a recorded video and/or images submitted by established patient for COVID-19 or non COVID-19 related care
Telehealth services for chiropractors:
9. 99201-99205: office/outpatient visit with new patient
10. 99211-99213: office/outpatient visit with established patient
11. 97110: therapeutic exercises
12. 97116: gait training therapy
13. 97530: therapeutic activities, one-to-one patient contact, 15 minutes
14. 97112: neuromuscular reeducation
15. 97535: self-care management training
16. 97750: physical performance test
17. 97755: assistive technology assessment
18. 97760: orthotic management and training, first encounter
19. 97761: prosthetic training, first encounter
Telehealth services for physical, occupation and speech therapy:
20. 97161: physical therapy evaluation, low complexity
21. 97162: physical therapy evaluation, moderate complexity
22. 97163: physical therapy evaluation, high complexity
23. 97164: physical therapy re-evaluation
24. 97110: physical and occupational therapeutic procedure, one or more areas, 15 minutes
25. 97116: gait training
26. 97530: therapeutic activities, one-to-one patient contact, 15 minutes
27. 97112: therapeutic procedure, one or more areas, 15 minutes
28. 97535: physical and occupational therapy self-care/home management training, 15 minutes
29. 97750: physical and occupational therapy physical performance test
30. 97755: physical and occupational therapy assistive technology assessment
31. 97760: physical and occupational therapy orthotic management and training, first encounter
32. 97761: physical and occupational therapy prosthetic training, first encounter
33. 97165: occupational therapy evaluation, low complexity
34. 97166: occupational therapy evaluation, moderate complexity
35. 97167: occupational therapy evaluation, high complexity
36. 97168: occupational therapy re-evaluation
37. 97530: therapeutic activities, one-to-one patient contact, 15 minutes
38. 92507: treatment of speech, language, voice, communication and/or auditory processing disorder
39. 92521: evaluation of speech fluency
40. 92522: evaluation of speech sound production
41. 92523: evaluation of speech sound production
42. 92524: behavioral and qualitative analysis of voice and resonance
43. 92526: treatment of swallowing dysfunction and/or oral function for feeding
44. 96105: assessment of aphasia and cognitive performance testing
45. 97129: therapeutic interventions that focus on cognitive function
46. 97130: each additional 15 minutes (use in conjunction with 97129)
