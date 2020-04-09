46 telehealth services UnitedHealthcare covers during COVID-19 pandemic + their codes

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UnitedHealthcare will reimburse claims for telehealth services for service dates from March 18 until June 18.

Additionally, the payer will waive cost sharing for in-network telehealth services for both COVID-19- and non-COVID-19 related visits. UnitedHealthcare is also allowing all codes on CMS' covered telehealth services list for Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and individual and group market health plans.

Eligible care providers can bill for telehealth services performed using interactive audio-video or audio-only, except in cases where UnitedHealthcare explicitly notes the need for interactive audio/video, which include physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy while a patient is at home.

Here are the services, and their respective codes, that UnitedHealthcare will cover when provided via telehealth through June 18.

1. 99211-99215: established patient visit with a provider who uses audio-video or audio-only telecommunications system for COVID-19 or non-COVID-19 care

2. 99211-99215: established patient visit with a provider who uses audio-video or audio-only telecommunications system for evaluating need for COVID-19 testing

3. 99211-99215: established patient with COVID-19 diagnosis visits with a provider who uses an audio-video or audio-only telecommunications system

4. 99201-99205: new patient visit with a provider who uses an audio-video or audio-only telecommunications system for COVID-19 or non-COVID-19 related care

5. 99201-99205: new patient visit with a provider who uses an audio-video or audio-only telecommunications system for evaluating need for COVID-19 testing

6. 99421-99423: communication between an established patient and their provider through an online patient portal for COVID-19 or non-COVID-19 related care

7. G2012: brief check-in with provider using audio-only with established patient for COVID-19 or non-COVID-19 related care

8. G2010: brief check-in with provider using a recorded video and/or images submitted by established patient for COVID-19 or non COVID-19 related care

Telehealth services for chiropractors:

9. 99201-99205: office/outpatient visit with new patient

10. 99211-99213: office/outpatient visit with established patient

11. 97110: therapeutic exercises

12. 97116: gait training therapy

13. 97530: therapeutic activities, one-to-one patient contact, 15 minutes

14. 97112: neuromuscular reeducation

15. 97535: self-care management training

16. 97750: physical performance test

17. 97755: assistive technology assessment

18. 97760: orthotic management and training, first encounter

19. 97761: prosthetic training, first encounter

Telehealth services for physical, occupation and speech therapy:

20. 97161: physical therapy evaluation, low complexity

21. 97162: physical therapy evaluation, moderate complexity

22. 97163: physical therapy evaluation, high complexity

23. 97164: physical therapy re-evaluation

24. 97110: physical and occupational therapeutic procedure, one or more areas, 15 minutes

25. 97116: gait training

26. 97530: therapeutic activities, one-to-one patient contact, 15 minutes

27. 97112: therapeutic procedure, one or more areas, 15 minutes

28. 97535: physical and occupational therapy self-care/home management training, 15 minutes

29. 97750: physical and occupational therapy physical performance test

30. 97755: physical and occupational therapy assistive technology assessment

31. 97760: physical and occupational therapy orthotic management and training, first encounter

32. 97761: physical and occupational therapy prosthetic training, first encounter

33. 97165: occupational therapy evaluation, low complexity

34. 97166: occupational therapy evaluation, moderate complexity

35. 97167: occupational therapy evaluation, high complexity

36. 97168: occupational therapy re-evaluation

37. 97530: therapeutic activities, one-to-one patient contact, 15 minutes

38. 92507: treatment of speech, language, voice, communication and/or auditory processing disorder

39. 92521: evaluation of speech fluency

40. 92522: evaluation of speech sound production

41. 92523: evaluation of speech sound production

42. 92524: behavioral and qualitative analysis of voice and resonance

43. 92526: treatment of swallowing dysfunction and/or oral function for feeding

44. 96105: assessment of aphasia and cognitive performance testing

45. 97129: therapeutic interventions that focus on cognitive function

46. 97130: each additional 15 minutes (use in conjunction with 97129)

More articles on telehealth:

Walgreens app expands telehealth offerings for COVID-19 care: 4 things to know

The key concepts to rapidly design and scale a tele-palliative care program: Q&A with Providence's Dr. Gregg VandeKieft

OSU Wexner Medical Center coverts 40 exam rooms into telehealth stations, updates 500 computers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.