CMS adds 85 more Medicare services covered under telehealth

CMS on March 30 issued various regulatory changes to further support hospitals', physicians’ and other healthcare organizations’ capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, including expanding Medicare coverage of telehealth visits.

On March 17, the Trump administration announced CMS will temporarily pay clinicians to provide telehealth services for beneficiaries during the pandemic. CMS is now expanding Medicare coverage of 85 additional services provided via telehealth, including emergency department visits and initial nursing facility and discharge visits.

Here are the 85 additional services, and their respective codes, that CMS will cover when provided via telehealth through the duration of the pandemic:

1. 77427: radiation management

2. 90853: group psychotherapy

3. 90953: end stage renal disease, one visit per month, ages 2 and younger

4. 90959: end stage renal disease, one visit per month, ages 12-19

5. 90962: end stage renal disease, one visit per month, ages 20 and older

6. 92057: speech/hearing therapy

7. 92521: evaluation of speech fluency

8. 92522: evaluation speech production

9. 92523: speech sound language comprehension

10. 92524: behavioral quality voice analysis

11. 96130: psychological test evaluation phys/qhp 1st

12. 96131: psychological test evaluation phys/qhp ea

13. 96132: neuropsychological testing evaluation phys/qhp 1st

14. 96133: neuropsychological testing evaluation phys/qhp ea

15. 96136: psychological and neurological testing phy/qhp 1s

16. 96137: psychological and neurological testing phy/qhp ea

17. 96138: psychological and neurological tech phy/qhp ea

18. 96139: psychological and neurological testing tech ea

19. 97110: therapeutic exercises

20. 97112: neuromuscular re-education

21. 97116: gait training therapy

22. 97161: physical therapy evaluation low complexity, 20 min

23. 97162: physical therapy evaluation moderate complexity, 30 min

24. 97163: physical therapy evaluation high complexity, 45 min

25. 97164: physical therapy re-evaluation establish plan care

26. 97165: occupational therapy evaluation low complexity, 30 min

27. 97166: occupational therapy evaluation moderate complexity, 45 min

28. 97167: occupational therapy evaluation high complexity, 60 min

29. 97168: occupational therapy re-evaluation establish plan care

30. 97535: self care management training

31. 97750: physical performance test

32. 97755: assistive technology assessment

33. 97760: orthotic management and training 1st en

34. 97761: prosthetic training 1st enc

35. 99217: observation care discharge

36. 99218: initial observation care

37. 99219: initial observation care

38. 99220: initial observation care

39. 99221: initial hospital care

40. 99222: initial hospital care

41. 99223: initial hospital care

42. 99234: observation/hospital same date

43. 99235: observation/hospital same date

44. 99236: observation/hospital same date

45. 99238: hospital discharge day

46. 99239: hospital discharge day

47. 99281: emergency department visit

48. 99282: emergency department visit

49. 99283: emergency department visit

50. 99284: emergency department visit

51. 99285: emergency department visit

52. 99291: critical care first hour

53. 99292: critical care additional 30 mins

54. 99304: nursing facility care initial

55. 99305: nursing facility care initial

56. 99306: nursing facility care initial

57. 99315: nursing facility discharge day

58. 99316: nursing facility discharge day

59. 99327: domiciliary or rest home visit new patient

60. 99328: domiciliary or rest home visit new patient

61. 99334: domiciliary or rest home visit established patient

62. 99335: domiciliary or rest home visit established patient

63. 99336: domiciliary or rest home visit established patient

64. 99337: domiciliary or rest home visit established patient

65. 99341: home visit new patient

66. 99342: home visit new patient

67. 99343: home visit new patient

68. 99344: home visit new patient

69. 99345: home visit new patient

70. 99347: home visit established patient

71. 99348: home visit established patient

72. 99349: home visit established patient

73. 99350: home visit established patient

74. 99468: neonatal critical care initial

75. 99469: neonatal critical care subsequent

76. 99471: pediatric critical care initial

77. 99472: pediatric critical care subsequent

78. 99473: self measurement of blood pressure at home education/training

79. 99475: pediatric critical care ages 2-5 initial

80. 99476: pediatric critical care ages 2-5 subsequent

81. 99477: initial day of hospital care for neonatal care

82. 99478: ic low-birthweight infant < 1500 gm subsequent

83. 99479: ic low-birthweight infant < 1500-2500 g subsequent

84. 99480: ic infant pbw 2501-5000 g subsequent

85. 99483: assessment and care plan cognitive impairment

