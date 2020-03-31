CMS adds 85 more Medicare services covered under telehealth
CMS on March 30 issued various regulatory changes to further support hospitals', physicians’ and other healthcare organizations’ capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, including expanding Medicare coverage of telehealth visits.
On March 17, the Trump administration announced CMS will temporarily pay clinicians to provide telehealth services for beneficiaries during the pandemic. CMS is now expanding Medicare coverage of 85 additional services provided via telehealth, including emergency department visits and initial nursing facility and discharge visits.
Here are the 85 additional services, and their respective codes, that CMS will cover when provided via telehealth through the duration of the pandemic:
1. 77427: radiation management
2. 90853: group psychotherapy
3. 90953: end stage renal disease, one visit per month, ages 2 and younger
4. 90959: end stage renal disease, one visit per month, ages 12-19
5. 90962: end stage renal disease, one visit per month, ages 20 and older
6. 92057: speech/hearing therapy
7. 92521: evaluation of speech fluency
8. 92522: evaluation speech production
9. 92523: speech sound language comprehension
10. 92524: behavioral quality voice analysis
11. 96130: psychological test evaluation phys/qhp 1st
12. 96131: psychological test evaluation phys/qhp ea
13. 96132: neuropsychological testing evaluation phys/qhp 1st
14. 96133: neuropsychological testing evaluation phys/qhp ea
15. 96136: psychological and neurological testing phy/qhp 1s
16. 96137: psychological and neurological testing phy/qhp ea
17. 96138: psychological and neurological tech phy/qhp ea
18. 96139: psychological and neurological testing tech ea
19. 97110: therapeutic exercises
20. 97112: neuromuscular re-education
21. 97116: gait training therapy
22. 97161: physical therapy evaluation low complexity, 20 min
23. 97162: physical therapy evaluation moderate complexity, 30 min
24. 97163: physical therapy evaluation high complexity, 45 min
25. 97164: physical therapy re-evaluation establish plan care
26. 97165: occupational therapy evaluation low complexity, 30 min
27. 97166: occupational therapy evaluation moderate complexity, 45 min
28. 97167: occupational therapy evaluation high complexity, 60 min
29. 97168: occupational therapy re-evaluation establish plan care
30. 97535: self care management training
31. 97750: physical performance test
32. 97755: assistive technology assessment
33. 97760: orthotic management and training 1st en
34. 97761: prosthetic training 1st enc
35. 99217: observation care discharge
36. 99218: initial observation care
37. 99219: initial observation care
38. 99220: initial observation care
39. 99221: initial hospital care
40. 99222: initial hospital care
41. 99223: initial hospital care
42. 99234: observation/hospital same date
43. 99235: observation/hospital same date
44. 99236: observation/hospital same date
45. 99238: hospital discharge day
46. 99239: hospital discharge day
47. 99281: emergency department visit
48. 99282: emergency department visit
49. 99283: emergency department visit
50. 99284: emergency department visit
51. 99285: emergency department visit
52. 99291: critical care first hour
53. 99292: critical care additional 30 mins
54. 99304: nursing facility care initial
55. 99305: nursing facility care initial
56. 99306: nursing facility care initial
57. 99315: nursing facility discharge day
58. 99316: nursing facility discharge day
59. 99327: domiciliary or rest home visit new patient
60. 99328: domiciliary or rest home visit new patient
61. 99334: domiciliary or rest home visit established patient
62. 99335: domiciliary or rest home visit established patient
63. 99336: domiciliary or rest home visit established patient
64. 99337: domiciliary or rest home visit established patient
65. 99341: home visit new patient
66. 99342: home visit new patient
67. 99343: home visit new patient
68. 99344: home visit new patient
69. 99345: home visit new patient
70. 99347: home visit established patient
71. 99348: home visit established patient
72. 99349: home visit established patient
73. 99350: home visit established patient
74. 99468: neonatal critical care initial
75. 99469: neonatal critical care subsequent
76. 99471: pediatric critical care initial
77. 99472: pediatric critical care subsequent
78. 99473: self measurement of blood pressure at home education/training
79. 99475: pediatric critical care ages 2-5 initial
80. 99476: pediatric critical care ages 2-5 subsequent
81. 99477: initial day of hospital care for neonatal care
82. 99478: ic low-birthweight infant < 1500 gm subsequent
83. 99479: ic low-birthweight infant < 1500-2500 g subsequent
84. 99480: ic infant pbw 2501-5000 g subsequent
85. 99483: assessment and care plan cognitive impairment
Click here to view the full list of services payable under Medicare when provided via telehealth.
