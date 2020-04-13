Illinois launches statewide telehealth program: 6 notes

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the state has launched a remote patient-monitoring program and mental health support line with OSF HealthCare and Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

Six notes:

1. Through the remote patient-monitoring program, Peoria, Ill.-based OSF Health Care and Springfield, Ill.-based SIU medicine pandemic health workers will use telehealth technology to connect with state residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and need to stay quarantined.

2. Illinois residents participating in the program will receive wellness kits including such items as thermometers, pulse oximeters, blood pressure cuffs and alcohol wipes.

3. Pandemic health workers will virtually visit participants daily and follow up over a 14-day period to monitor their health.

4. A person is eligible for the program if he or she exhibits COVID-19 symptoms or is at high risk for contracting the virus and can be monitored at home. Illinois residents interested in the statewide program must call the COVID-19 hotlines to confirm eligibility.

5. The Illinois Department of Human Services' mental health division also launched a free emotional support text line, dubbed Call4Calm.

6. Illinois residents experiencing stress and mental health issues related to COVID-19 can text the hotline, and within 24 hours will receive a call from a mental health counselor for support.

More articles on telehealth:

2 House members propose extra $2B to expand telehealth, broadband for healthcare facilities

14 federal government updates on telehealth in response to COVID-19

AHA: How rural hospitals can use telehealth to combat COVID-19

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.