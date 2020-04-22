FCC awards $3M+ to NYU Langone, U Michigan & more for COVID-19 telehealth programs

The Federal Communications Commission approved its second wave of COVID-19 telehealth program applications, funneling $3.7 million to providers including NYU Langone Health and University of Michigan Hospital.

Under the $200 million program, part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, hospitals and health centers can apply for up to $1 million to cover costs for internet-connected monitoring devices, broadband connectivity and telecommunication devices.

The FCC approved its first six applicants on April 16; the agency is continuing to accept applications and will distribute more funding on a rolling basis.

Here are the most recent healthcare providers to receive financial awards:

1. NYU Langone Health (New York City) received $983,772 to implement telehealth capabilities in operating rooms and conference rooms that have been converted into intensive care units for clinicians to safely monitor ICU patients from separate floors.

2. University of Michigan Hospital (Ann Arbor) received $649,000 to install remote patient monitoring technology for high-risk COVID-19 patients and expand video visit capacity for patients with and without COVID-19.

3. Banyan Community Health Center (Coral Gables, Fla.) received $958,270 to serve 24 medically underserved areas in Miami-Dade and Broward counties by providing telehealth services to an estimated 2,000 low-income and high-risk patients.

4. St. John's Well Child and Family Center (Los Angeles) received $382,331 to implement remote patient monitoring, video consults and voice consults to treat 21,000 patients in south Los Angeles and Compton, Calif.

5. Health Partners of Western Ohio (Lima) received $737,098 to deploy telehealth carts and services for low-income patients at 71 community locations.

More articles on telehealth:

How physicians can show empathy over virtual visits

How Cleveland Clinic rapidly scaled its telehealth program during the pandemic: 8 key notes

Medical City Healthcare deploys 650+ tech devices to expand telehealth

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.