14 federal government updates on telehealth in response to COVID-19

The Trump administration, CMS and other federal agencies have issued several new policies to expand the use of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a list of all the policies updated and actions taken to relax telehealth guidelines in response to COVID-19.

Editor's note: This webpage will be updated as more actions are announced.

April 9

1. CMS loosens more regulations to increase the healthcare workforce, including immediately allowing physicians to care directly for patients at rural hospitals across state lines via phone, radio or online communication.

April 2

2. The FCC votes to adopt a COVID-19 relief program that will provide $200 million to equip healthcare providers with telehealth technology and implementation support. Hospitals and health centers can apply for up to $1 million through the program to cover costs for internet-connected monitoring devices, broadband connectivity and telecommunication services.

3. The FCC also approves the three-year Connected Care pilot program, which uses $100 million of the agency's main budget to promote telehealth services. The program is available for providers working on projects for broadband connectivity, network equipment and information services.

March 30

4. CMS adds an additional 85 services covered for Medicare when provided via telehealth, including emergency department visits and initial nursing facility and discharge visits. Physicians can also now evaluate Medicare beneficiaries using any type of telephone.

March 27

5. Congress approves a $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which allocates $185 million to support telehealth programs for rural critical access hospitals. The stimulus package also expanded Medicare telehealth coverage and reimbursement to kidney dialysis providers.

March 24

6. CMS asks states to consider relaxing licensing laws to allow more in-state and out-of-state providers to offer telehealth services during the national emergency.

7. The agency also says it will not enforce any health insurance issuer that changes their health insurance policy mid-year to offer greater coverage for telehealth services or reduce cost-sharing requirements for telehealth. It will, however, continue to take enforcement action against any health insurer that tries to limit or eliminate other benefits to offset the costs of increase telehealth benefits.

8. CMS also says it will not take enforcement action against any health insurance issuer that alters its emergency plans to provide pre-deductible coverage for telehealth services when a national emergency declaration is in effect.

March 20

9. The FDA issues a new policy that allows manufacturers to expand their use of remote monitoring devices so healthcare providers can issue them to patients during the pandemic. The expansion includes noninvasive, vital sign measuring devices that capture body temperature, respiratory rate, heart rate and blood pressure.

10. The agency also issues an alert that it has not authorized any direct-to-consumer coronavirus testing kits despite multiple telehealth startups marketing the technology. The FDA says the tests may "pose serious health risks."

March 17

11. President Trump further expands telehealth capabilities for Medicare beneficiaries, allowing them to have common office visits, mental health counseling and preventive healthcare screenings through telehealth.

12. The president also announced his administration will not enforce HIPAA penalties and suggested allowing providers to virtually communication with patients via their personal phones. This allows providers to use platforms such as Apple Face Time, Zoom and Skype to perform telehealth visits with patients.

March 13

13. President Trump declares a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, which allows HHS to waive federal licensing regulations to permit out-of-state physicians to treat patients via telehealth in states with large COVID-19 outbreaks.

March 6

14. President Trump signs an $8.3 billion emergency funding bill in response to the coronavirus outbreak, including $500 million in waivers for Medicare telehealth restrictions. The benefits expanded telehealth coverage to all Medicare beneficiaries regardless of location. CMS previously restricted payment for communication technology to beneficiaries in rural areas.

