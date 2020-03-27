$2 trillion stimulus package includes $185M for telehealth at critical access hospitals

The House is expected to vote today on a $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package that the Senate passed on Wednesday, which would provide $185 million to support telehealth programs for rural critical access hospitals.

In addition to telehealth support, the legislation will provide funding for hospitals, emergency loans for small businesses, enhanced unemployment insurance and financial assistance to Americans through direct checks to households.

Here are four things to know about the telehealth provisions in the final Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

1. The CARES Act provides $275 million for the Health Resources and Services Administration, including $185 million to expand telehealth services at rural critical access hospitals.

2. The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority would receive $27 billion in funding to support research and development of vaccines, diagnostics and increased telehealth access infrastructure, among other initiatives.

3. The stimulus package also expands Medicare telehealth coverage and reimbursement to qualified providers as well as Medicare telehealth flexibility to kidney dialysis providers.

4. The bill provides an estimated $117 billion for hospitals, according to the American Hospital Association.

Editor's note: The House is expected to vote on the CARES Act on March 27. This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

