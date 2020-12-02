Transportation Department OKs new aircraft rules for vaccine transportation

The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved new rules allowing for the fast shipment of COVID-19 vaccines in preparation for authorization from the FDA.

The department said it has established safety requirements for dry ice on airplanes needed to keep vaccines stable and eased restrictions on how long flight crews are allowed to work if they are involved in vaccine transportation.

The department created the FAA COVID-19 Vaccine Air Transport Team with the Federal Aviation Administration as part of the White House's Operation Warp Speed initiative. The team is designed to support the safe and expedited transportation of COVID-19 vaccines, the department said.

The department also issued emergency rules to allow truckers more flexibility for COVID-19- related deliveries. It has been coordinating with private sector companies that will carry vaccines from manufacturing facilities to distribution centers and vaccination sites.

Read the full news release here.

