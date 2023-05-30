Spring 2022 saw most recalled medical devices amid pandemic: Report

With 268 recalls, the second quarter of 2022 hit the record of the highest number of recalled medical devices since 2020, according to an industry report from Sedgwick.

In the second quarter of 2022, recalls increased 34 percent from 200 in the first quarter to 268. For those 268 recalls, safety concerns were the reason for 48 of them and Class I recalls were 23.5 percent more common in Q2 compared to Q1.

Despite seeing the higher number of recalls since 2020, the number of affected devices in 2020 fell 96.8 percent, making Q2 2022 "the lowest quarter in terms of units recalled since Q1 2017," the report said.

Read more here.