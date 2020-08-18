Walmart is committed to health center expansion, CEO says

Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon said the retail giant remains committed to expanding its freestanding health centers, despite the departure earlier this month of the executive who helped oversee the launch of Walmart Health.

During Walmart's second-quarter earnings call on Aug. 18, Mr. McMillon discussed the company's health clinic expansion this year and said the company is learning a lot throughout the process.

"We recently opened another clinic not far from Bentonville [Ark.] in Elm Springs, and it's a smaller clinic than the one that some of you have seen in Dallas, Ga.," Mr. McMillon said during the earnings call. "I think it's an example of us trying to figure out how many sizes we need, what the square footage needs to be, the equipment investment."

Walmart now has freestanding clinics in Georgia and Arkansas, and it is moving into the Florida market. The company has also announced it is planning to open a few clinics in the Chicago market.

Walmart is moving forward with the expansion without Sean Slovenski, who left the company earlier this month after serving as senior vice president and president of health and wellness for two years.

"We're appreciative of the work that Sean did while he was here at Walmart, and he was here about two years and he wanted to get some clinics open and get started, which he did and did a great job," John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said during the earnings call.

