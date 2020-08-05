Walmart Health exec to depart

An executive leading Walmart's healthcare push plans to leave the company as soon as this week, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Sean Slovenski, who serves as the senior vice president and president of health and wellness for Walmart, joined the company two years ago. He was tasked with implementing new healthcare programs, including Walmart's standalone healthcare clinics, called Walmart Health.

"We are excited to continue building and expanding on what he created at Walmart," Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said in a memo to staff Tuesday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Walmart plans to name a new leader for the health and wellness unit in the coming weeks, according to the report.

Since last fall, Walmart has established four health clinics, including three in Georgia and one in Arkansas. In addition, Walmart Health announced plans to add six clinics to the Atlanta area, two clinics in Illinois and expand into the Florida market.

The clinics offer primary care, imaging, lab, dental and behavioral health services to consumers at low prices, regardless of insurance.

Opening primary care clinics is just the start of Walmart's healthcare ambitions, Mr. Slovenski said last year.

Becker's Hospital Review has reached out to Walmart Health for comment, and will update the story accordingly.

Read the full report here.

More articles on leadership:

NYC health commissioner resigns over city pandemic response

Critical care chief at Baltimore hospital dies of COVID-19 at age 56

COVID-19 and women: 6 stats to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.