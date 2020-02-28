UPMC bans business travel to China, Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

UPMC International is temporarily banning business travel to China and Italy as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

UPMC is also urging its staff to avoid nonessential travel to Japan, South Korea and Iran.

The health system is enhancing screening of patients and employees who have traveled to those countries within the last 14 days.

The Pittsburgh-based health system has hospitals and clinics in Italy and is working with the Wanda Group, a hospital developer, to build a network of hospitals in China.

"Out of an abundance of caution, UPMC is temporarily suspending all business travel to China and Italy," UPMC told the Business Journal. "We will continue to monitor the situation in other countries where UPMC conducts business."

This new strain of coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has sickened more than 82,000 patients worldwide and killed at least 2,770 people. While China has been hit the hardest by it, there are now 400 cases in Italy, up 25 percent in one day, according to the report.

