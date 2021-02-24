Oak Street Health will expand to 14th state

Oak Street Health, a Chicago-based network of primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries, plans to expand into Georgia this summer.

With its plans to open a clinic in Atlanta, Oak Street Health extends its national footprint to 14 states.

In addition, Oak Street plans to open several other clinics in states where it already has a presence. Plans call for opening clinics in New York City's Queens and Brooklyn boroughs, Houston, South Bend, Ind., South Philadelphia, Pa., Tyler, Texas and Longview, Texas.

"The pandemic has shined a light on the need for higher quality care for older adults. That's why it is more important than ever for Oak Street Health to continue our national expansion, ensuring that older adults across the country have access to the critical primary care they so deserve," said Mike Pykosz, CEO of Oak Street Health. "We look forward to bringing our care model to the state of Georgia and several other new cities in the coming months as we continue on our mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be."

