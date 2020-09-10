Intermountain to make new hires as part of equity, diversity push

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is taking five new steps to address equity and diversity, including leadership appointments, the health system announced Sept. 8.

Intermountain said it will:

1. Establish equity as a fundamental and value.

2. Hire a chief equity officer, senior medical director of equity and inclusion, and senior nursing director of equity and inclusion.

3. Hire an equity advocate "to serve as an advocate and mediator, supporting equity among caregivers and those served."

4. Invest in equity opportunities. This includes creating or building funding for scholarships, tuition reimbursement, fellowship stipends and impact investments.

5. Work with other organizations in the community to address economic and resource inequalities found throughout society, including clinical care, social determinants of health, healthcare access and career opportunities.

