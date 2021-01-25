Delta taps Mayo Clinic exec to oversee airline's healthcare strategy

Delta Air Lines has appointed a Mayo Clinic executive to serve as its first chief health officer.

Henry Ting, MD, Mayo Clinic's chief value officer and cardiologist, will join Delta Air Lines on Feb. 15.

Dr. Ting previously advised Delta on best practices related to health and safety amid the pandemic.

In the new role, Dr. Ting will help Delta Air Lines rethink and reimagine its approach to health and well-being.

"Caring for our people is a core responsibility that flows from our values," Delta CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo to employees Jan. 15.

Delta said Dr. Ting will focus on using new technologies, artificial intelligence, data strategies and innovative partnerships to support the company's increased focus on the health of employees and customers.



Mayo Clinic is based in Rochester, Minn.

