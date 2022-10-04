Women's Health Awards names Best Children's Hospitals 

More than 300 pediatric hospitals were named Best Children's Hospitals by the Women's Choice Award on Oct. 3.

The awards are based on a point system and self-reported data from children's hospitals, which includes information on 10 different criteria, including family-centered care and dedicated pediatric emergency departments.

"The best children's hospitals embrace families as an integral part of health care and improving children's outcomes," said Delia Passi, CEO and founder of the Women's Choice Award and former publisher of Working Woman and Working Mother magazines. "It is our intent at the Women's Choice Award to identify children's hospitals that mothers and fathers can take their children to with the expectation that they will receive excellent and comprehensive care."

To view the full ranking, click here.