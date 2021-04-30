US News calls on hospitals to submit maternal care data for new collection

U.S. News & World Report began collecting data April 29 from U.S. hospitals for its inaugural edition of Best Hospitals for Maternity, which will be published in the fall of 2021.

Six things to know:

1. Best Hospitals for Maternity aims to help expectant mothers and families make informed choices about hospitals where they might have a baby following an uncomplicated pregnancy, according to U.S. News.

2. Best Hospitals for Maternity requires data collection directly from hospitals. Any hospital that submits the required data by May 28 will be considered for potential recognition.

3. Four hospital-submitted measures will be required:

Cesarean birth rate in low-risk women

Rate of exclusive breast milk feeding

Unexpected complications rate in term newborns

Hospitals must attest to whether or not they support vaginal birth after cesarean

4. Additionally, the methodology for Best Hospitals for Maternity may use quality measures available from other sources, such as early elective delivery rate from Care Compare.

5. The Best Hospitals for Maternity will not be ranked numerically. U.S. News has not yet developed the methodological criteria it will use.

6. Maternity data will not be a factor in determining this year's Best Hospitals rankings, as it will debut after the 2021-22 Best Hospitals Honor Roll and Best Regional Hospitals rankings. However, maternity data may be included in rankings for subsequent years.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.