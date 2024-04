Top hospitals for fair share spending in 49 states

The Lown Institute named the top hospitals for the largest fair share surpluses in 49 states.

In March, the nonpartisan healthcare think tank released its report on the "fair share spending" of private nonprofit hospitals across the nation. For the report, Lown calculated fair share spending based on IRS form 990 for the fiscal year ending 2021 by comparing estimated value of hospital tax exemptions to money spent on meaningful community investments. Find the lists for hospitals with the highest surplus and lowest deficiency.

Here are the hospitals with the highest surplus in fair share spending per state:

Note: Rhode Island did not have any surplus hospitals in 2021 and was excluded from this list.

Alabama

Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center (Anniston) — $10 million

Alaska

South Peninsula Hospital (Homer) — $13 million

Arizona

Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center (Show Low) — $159 million

Arkansas

Jefferson Regional Medical Center (Pine Bluff) — $2 million

California

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (Los Angeles) — $14 million

Colorado

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (Loveland) — $38 million

Connecticut

Bristol Hospital — $5 million

Delaware

Beebe Medical Center (Lewes) — $15 million

District of Columbia

Howard University Hospital — $42 million

Florida

Lakeland Regional Medical Center — $194 million

Georgia

Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta) — $71 million

Hawaii

Kuakini Medical Center (Honolulu) — $9 million

Idaho

Cassia Regional Hospital (Burley) — $2 million

Illinois

Mount Sinai Hospital (Chicago) — $67 million

Indiana

Goshen Hospital — $11 million

Iowa

Pella Regional Health Center — $8 million

Kansas

Salina Regional Health Center — $15 million

Kentucky

Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville — $18 million

Louisiana

Baton Rouge General Medical Center — $9 million

Maine

York Hospital — $21 million

Maryland

UPMC Western Maryland (Cumberland) — $47 million

Massachusetts

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (Burlington) — $38 million

Michigan

Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital (Laurium) — $3 million

Minnesota

Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls) — $3 million

Mississippi

Singing River Gulfport — $6 million

Missouri

Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph-Medical Center — $19 million

Montana

Community Hospital of Anaconda — $9 million

Nebraska

Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha) — $112 million

Nevada

Boulder City Hospital — $1 million

New Hampshire

Concord Hospital — $18 million

New Jersey

Hackensack University Medical Center — $96 million

New Mexico

Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center (Alamogordo) — $53 million

New York

North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset) — $93 million

North Carolina

Wakemed Raleigh Campus — $12 million

North Dakota

McKenzie County Healthcare Systems (Watford City) — $9 million

Ohio

Southern Ohio Medical Center (Portsmouth) — $16 million

Oklahoma

Saint Francis Hospital (Tulsa) — $54 million

Oregon

Good Shepherd Medical Center (Hermiston) — $20 million

Pennsylvania

The Washington Hospital — $13 million

South Carolina

Prisma Health Richland Hospital (Columbia) — $20 million

South Dakota

Avera St. Mary's Hospital (Pierre) — $18 million

Tennessee

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis — $34 million

Texas

Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-Shoreline — $53 million

Utah

Intermountain Medical Center (Murray) — $24 million

Vermont

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital — $13 million

Virginia

Sentara RMH Medical Center (Harrisonburg) — $15 million

Washington

Grays Harbor Community Hospital (Aberdeen) — $10 million

West Virginia

Grant Memorial Hospital (Petersburg) — $3 million

Wisconsin

Edgerton Hospital and Health Services — $6 million

Wyoming

Banner Wyoming Medical Center (Casper) — $13 million