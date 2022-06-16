The best and worst states for healthcare during COVID-19

The Commonwealth Fund released its 2022 Scorecard on State Health System Performance, which was modified from previous years to factor each state's response and management of the COVID-19 pandemic into its grade.
The Commonwealth Fund evaluated states on 56 performance measures grouped into seven dimensions: (1) access and affordability, (2) prevention and treatment, (3) avoidable hospital use and cost, (4) healthy lives, (5) COVID-19, (6) income disparity and (7) racial and ethnic equity. The report generally reflects data from 2020, although seven new measures tied to COVID-19 incorporate data through the first quarter of 2022.
Some insights into the rankings and scores:
- Hawaii ranked No. 1 for its COVID-19 response and management, helping its overall No. 1 ranking.
- Alabama ranked No. 51 for its COVID-19 response and management, moving down its overall ranking to No. 46.
- Utah ranked No. 1 for avoidable hospital use and cost; West Virginia ranked No. 51.
- Massachusetts ranked No. 2 overall, but it led the country for four dimensions: access and affordability; prevention and treatment; healthy lives and racial and ethnic equity.
Below is each state and its overall ranking, which includes ties. The complete ranking and scoring can be found here.
1. Hawaii
2. Massachusetts
3. Connecticut
4. Washington
5. Vermont
6. Rhode Island
7. Maryland
8. New Hampshire
9. Minnesota
10. New York
11. California
12. Colorado
13. District of Columbia
14. Pennsylvania
*Oregon
*Maine
17. Iowa
18. New Jersey
19. Utah
20. Virginia
21. Wisconsin
22. Nebraska
*Illinois
24. Michigan
25. Idaho
26. New Mexico
27. Delaware
28. Montana
29. North Dakota
30. South Dakota
*Alaska
32. Arizona
33. Ohio
34. North Carolina
35. Kansas
36. Florida
37. South Carolina
*Indiana
39. Louisiana
40. Tennessee
41. Wyoming
*Nevada
*Kentucky
44. Georgia
*Arkansas
46. Alabama
47. Missouri
48. Texas
49. West Virginia
50. Oklahoma
51. Mississippi