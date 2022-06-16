The best and worst states for healthcare during COVID-19

The Commonwealth Fund released its 2022 Scorecard on State Health System Performance, which was modified from previous years to factor each state's response and management of the COVID-19 pandemic into its grade.

The Commonwealth Fund evaluated states on 56 performance measures grouped into seven dimensions: (1) access and affordability, (2) prevention and treatment, (3) avoidable hospital use and cost, (4) healthy lives, (5) COVID-19, (6) income disparity and (7) racial and ethnic equity. The report generally reflects data from 2020, although seven new measures tied to COVID-19 incorporate data through the first quarter of 2022.

Some insights into the rankings and scores:

Hawaii ranked No. 1 for its COVID-19 response and management, helping its overall No. 1 ranking.

Alabama ranked No. 51 for its COVID-19 response and management, moving down its overall ranking to No. 46.

Utah ranked No. 1 for avoidable hospital use and cost; West Virginia ranked No. 51.

Massachusetts ranked No. 2 overall, but it led the country for four dimensions: access and affordability; prevention and treatment; healthy lives and racial and ethnic equity.

Below is each state and its overall ranking, which includes ties. The complete ranking and scoring can be found here.

1. Hawaii

2. Massachusetts

3. Connecticut

4. Washington

5. Vermont

6. Rhode Island

7. Maryland

8. New Hampshire

9. Minnesota

10. New York

11. California

12. Colorado

13. District of Columbia

14. Pennsylvania

*Oregon

*Maine

17. Iowa

18. New Jersey

19. Utah

20. Virginia

21. Wisconsin

22. Nebraska

*Illinois

24. Michigan

25. Idaho

26. New Mexico

27. Delaware

28. Montana

29. North Dakota

30. South Dakota

*Alaska

32. Arizona

33. Ohio

34. North Carolina

35. Kansas

36. Florida

37. South Carolina

*Indiana

39. Louisiana

40. Tennessee

41. Wyoming

*Nevada

*Kentucky

44. Georgia

*Arkansas

46. Alabama

47. Missouri

48. Texas

49. West Virginia

50. Oklahoma

51. Mississippi



