States ranked by adult flu shot rate, 2020-21

Massachusetts had the highest adult flu vaccination rate of all U.S. states during the 2018-19 flu season, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released Nov. 11.
The ranking is based on data from the CDC's 2020-21 influenza season vaccination coverage dashboard.
During the 2020-21 season, 52.1 percent of adults nationwide were vaccinated against the flu.
Here's how each state stacks up:
Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 47.
- Massachusetts — 66.5 percent of adults received flu shot
- Rhode Island — 66.4
- Connecticut — 62.3
- New Hampshire — 60.7
- Vermont — 59.9
- Nebraska — 58.7
- Maryland — 58.5
Pennsylvania — 58.5
- Iowa — 58.4
- Delaware — 58.3
District of Columbia — 58.3
- South Dakota — 58.1
- Minnesota — 57.6
- Illinois — 56.9
- Washington — 56.5
- Maine — 56.4
- Wisconsin — 56.2
- Virginia — 56
- New York — 55.6
- Colorado — 55.4
- New Jersey — 55.2
- North Dakota — 54.4
- Hawaii — 54.2
- Michigan — 53.7
- North Carolina — 53.3
- Kansas — 53
- Utah — 52.5
- Ohio — 52.4
- Missouri — 52.2
- United States — 52.1
- Arkansas — 51.5
- Oregon — 51.4
- Indiana — 51.1
New Mexico — 51.1
- Tennessee — 50.4
- California — 49.4
- West Virginia — 48.9
- Montana — 48.5
- Alabama — 48.3
Arizona — 48.3
- South Carolina — 48.1
- Kentucky — 46.7
Texas — 46.7
- Idaho — 46
- Oklahoma — 45.9
- Alaska — 45.4
- Louisiana — 44.2
- Georgia — 43.1
- Nevada — 43
- Wyoming — 42.6
- Mississippi — 42.1
- Florida — 41.7