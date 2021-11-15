States ranked by adult flu shot rate, 2020-21

Massachusetts had the highest adult flu vaccination rate of all U.S. states during the 2018-19 flu season, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released Nov. 11.

The ranking is based on data from the CDC's 2020-21 influenza season vaccination coverage dashboard.

During the 2020-21 season, 52.1 percent of adults nationwide were vaccinated against the flu.

Here's how each state stacks up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 47.

  1. Massachusetts — 66.5 percent of adults received flu shot
  2. Rhode Island — 66.4
  3. Connecticut — 62.3
  4. New Hampshire — 60.7
  5. Vermont — 59.9
  6. Nebraska — 58.7
  7. Maryland — 58.5
    Pennsylvania — 58.5
  8. Iowa — 58.4
  9. Delaware — 58.3
    District of Columbia — 58.3
  10. South Dakota — 58.1
  11. Minnesota — 57.6
  12. Illinois — 56.9
  13. Washington — 56.5
  14. Maine — 56.4
  15. Wisconsin — 56.2
  16. Virginia — 56
  17. New York — 55.6
  18. Colorado — 55.4
  19. New Jersey — 55.2
  20. North Dakota — 54.4
  21. Hawaii — 54.2
  22. Michigan — 53.7
  23. North Carolina — 53.3
  24. Kansas — 53
  25. Utah — 52.5
  26. Ohio — 52.4
  27. Missouri — 52.2
  28. United States — 52.1
  29. Arkansas — 51.5
  30. Oregon — 51.4
  31. Indiana — 51.1
    New Mexico — 51.1
  32. Tennessee — 50.4
  33. California — 49.4
  34. West Virginia — 48.9
  35. Montana — 48.5
  36. Alabama — 48.3
    Arizona — 48.3
  37. South Carolina — 48.1
  38. Kentucky — 46.7
    Texas — 46.7
  39. Idaho — 46
  40. Oklahoma — 45.9
  41. Alaska — 45.4
  42. Louisiana — 44.2
  43. Georgia — 43.1
  44. Nevada — 43
  45. Wyoming — 42.6
  46. Mississippi — 42.1
  47. Florida — 41.7

