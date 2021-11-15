States ranked by adult flu shot rate, 2020-21

Massachusetts had the highest adult flu vaccination rate of all U.S. states during the 2018-19 flu season, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released Nov. 11.

The ranking is based on data from the CDC's 2020-21 influenza season vaccination coverage dashboard.

During the 2020-21 season, 52.1 percent of adults nationwide were vaccinated against the flu.

Here's how each state stacks up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 47.