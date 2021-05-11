Pfizer vaccine authorized for adolescents — which states have most newly eligible kids?

The FDA expanded its emergency use authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children age 12 to 15 on May 10.

A brief published the same day by the Kaiser Family Foundation said there are nearly 17 million adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 in the U.S.

Here are the 10 states with the most adolescents in this age range:



1. California: 2,062,000

2. Texas: 1,691,000

3. Florida: 994,000

4. New York: 914,000

5. Illinois: 661,000

6. Pennsylvania: 608,000

7. Georgia: 597,000

8. Ohio: 589,000

9. North Carolina: 545,000

10. Michigan: 493,000

View the full brief here.

