How US News' top hospitals fared with CMS star ratings

An examination of hospital rankings from CMS and U.S. News & World Report suggests a notable overlap in organizations recognized for high performance.

All but three of U.S. News' 2024-25 Honor Roll hospitals also earned top marks in CMS' Overall Hospital Star Ratings released July 31.

While the results are closely aligned, CMS and U.S. News use different methodologies and criteria for their evaluations. CMS assessed more than 4,600 hospitals nationwide on 46 hospital quality measures, assigning 381 hospitals with five stars. Measures are divided into five categories: safety of care, mortality, patient experience, readmission rates, and timely and effective care. Data reporting periods range from July 2019 to April 2022, depending on the measure.

U.S. News published its annual "Best Hospitals" rankings July 16, naming 20 hospitals to this year's honor roll. The publication assessed hospital performance on healthcare structure, process and outcomes across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. To qualify for the honor roll, hospitals had to score at least 280 out of a maximum of 543 points. U.S. News used 2022 data from the American Hospital Association Annual Survey, 2020-22 Medicare claims data and 2022-23 HCAHPS data for its analysis, among other sources.

The CMS star ratings for U.S. News' 2024-25 Honor Roll hospitals:

Arizona

Mayo Clinic-Arizona (Phoenix) — Five stars

California

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) — Five stars

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital (Palo Alto) — Five stars

UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles) — Five stars

UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals — Five stars

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco) — Five stars

Illinois

Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) — Five stars

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) — Five stars

Maryland

Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore) — Four stars

Massachusetts

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston) — Five stars

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) — Five stars

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic-Rochester — Five stars

New York

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City) — Three stars

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City) — Five stars

North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health (Manhasset) — Four stars

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City) — Five stars

North Carolina

Duke University Hospital (Durham) — Five stars

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic — Five stars

Pennsylvania

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia) — Five stars

Texas

Houston Methodist Hospital — Five stars