5 states with the highest, lowest public healthcare spending per capita

Nevada is the state with the lowest public healthcare spending per capita, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

Public healthcare spending per capita was one of more than 40 metrics WalletHub analysts used to identify the states that are most and least aggressive in their efforts to limit exposure to COVID-19. The analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across the 46 metrics, which ranged from tested cases of COVID-19 per capita to public health system quality. Access the full list and more information about methodology here.

Here are the five states, with a three-way tie for first place, with the highest public healthcare spending per capita based on the analysis:

T-1. District of Columbia

T-1: Alaska

T-1: New Mexico

4. Hawaii

5. Idaho

Here are the five states, with a three-way tie for second place, with the lowest public healthcare spending per capita based on the analysis:

1. Nevada

T-2: Ohio

T-2: Indiana

T-2: Arizona

5: Wisconsin

