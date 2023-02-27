If you want a relaxing work environment, you probably shouldn't move to Texas, according to a recent analysis.

LLC.org, a website that provides information to help people form limited liability corporations, recently ranked the most and least stressful cities for workers. The organization analyzed

U.S. Census Bureau data of more than 170 cities with a population of at least 150,000 residents.

Then, using data from the American Psychological Association and the FBI, it ranked them based on eight weighted variables — including average hours worked per week, commute time, income growth rate and percentage of workers without health insurance.

One third of the 30 most stressful cities were located in Texas, sporting long work weeks and lengthy commutes. California also claimed multiple spots — and both Las Vegas and North Las Vegas were pinpointed for high-stress.





The 30 most stressful cities for workers, according to LLC.org:

1. Houston

2. Arlington, Texas

3. Dallas

4. Memphis, Tenn.

5. Las Vegas

6. Corpus Christi, Texas

7. Fayetteville, N.C.

8. Fort Worth, Texas

9. Moreno Valley, Calif.

10. Modesto, Calif.

11. Stockton, Calif.

12. San Antonio

13. Garland, Texas

14. Norfolk, Va.

15. Brownsville, Texas

16. Birmingham, Ala.

17. North Las Vegas, Nev.

18. Baltimore

19. Nashville, Tenn.

20. Chicago

21. Jacksonville, Fla.

22. El Paso, Texas

23. Augusta, Ga.

24. San Bernardino, Calif.

25. Glendale, Ariz.

26. Irving, Texas

27. Tulsa, Okla.

28. Miami

29. Phoenix

30. Aurora, Colo.