161 top maternity hospitals, state by state

Newsweek released its annual list of the best maternity hospitals in the U.S. on May 23.

The list includes 350 hospitals divided into two performance categories. The highest rating category — five ribbons — includes 161 hospitals. Newsweek's ratings are based on three data sources: a national survey of hospital managers and maternity healthcare professionals that asked them to recommend top maternity hospitals; hospital performance data related to maternity care; and patient satisfaction data.

Below are the 161 hospitals that received the five-ribbon ranking from Newsweek, organized by state.

Alabama

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center (Birmingham)

California

El Camino Hospital (Mountain View)

French Hospital MEdical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach)

Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center and Ontario Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Orange County (Anaheim Medical Center and Irvine Medical Center)

Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center and Zion Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center

Loma Linda University Children's Hospital

Loma Linda University Medical Center-Murrieta

Marian Regional Medical Center (Santa Maria)

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

Palomar Medical Center (Escondido)

Providence Mission Hospital (Mission Viejo)

Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Scripps Memorial Hospital-Encinitas

Scripps Mercy Hospital (San Diego)

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Sharp Memorial Hospital (San Diego)

Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center of Santa Cruz

Sutter Medical Center (Sacramento)

UC Irvine Medical Center (Orange)

UC San Diego Health - Jacobs Medical Center

UCLA Medical Center (Santa Monica)

UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

University of California-Davis Medical Center (Sacramento)

Colorado

Banner Fort Collins Medical Center

Castle Rock Adventist Hospital

Centura Health-Avista Adventist Hospital (Louisville)

Colorado Plains Medical Center (Fort Morgan)

Foothills Hospital (Boulder)

Health One-Rose Medical Center (Denver)

Lutheran Medical Center (Wheat Ridge)

North Suburban Medical Center (Thornton)

Parker Adventist Hospital

Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center (Denver)

Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)

Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree)

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center (Frisco)

St. Mary's Medical Center (Grand Junction)

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs)

University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora)

Connecticut

Yale New Haven Hospital

Florida

Adventhealth Wesley Chapel

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast (Miramar Beach)

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville)

Hawaii

Adventist Health Castle (Kailua)

Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center (Honolulu)

Iowa

Genesis Medical Center-Davenport

MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital (Cedar Rapids)

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Regional Medical Center (Sioux City)

Idaho

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (Idaho Falls)

Illinois

Advocate Christ Medical Center (Oak Lawn)

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital (Downers Grove)

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

Edward Hospital (Naperville)

Evanston Hospital

Insight Hospital & Medical Center (Chicago)

Northwest Community Hospital (Arlington Heights)

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

University of Chicago Medical Center

Indiana

Community Hospital North (Indianapolis)

Community Hospital South (Indianapolis)

Elkhart General Hospital

Indiana University Health West Hospital (Avon)

Memorial Hospital of South Bend

Parkview DeKalb Hospital (Auburn)

Parkview Regional Medical Center (Fort Wayne)

Kansas

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)

Louisiana

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital (Raceland)

Massachusetts

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

Boston Medical Center

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Mount Auburn Hospital (Cambridge)

Tufts Medical Center (Boston)

UMass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester)

Maryland

Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis)

Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Maine

Maine Medical Center (Portland)

Michigan

Ascension Providence Hospital (Southfield)

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic (Rochester)

Regions Hospital (St. Paul)

Missouri

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

Mercy Hospital Jefferson (Festus)

Research Medical CEnter (Kansas City)

Southeast Hospital (Cape Girardeau)

St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

University Health Truman Medical Center (Kansas City)

University Health Lakewood Medical Center (Kansas City)

Montana

Billings Clinic Hospital

St. Vincent Healthcare (Billings)

North Carolina

Atrium Health Cleveland (Shelby)

Atrium Health Pineville (Charlotte)

Duke Regional Hospital (Durham)

Duke University Hospital (Durham)

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center (Charlotte)

UNC Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

University of North Carolina Hospitals (Chapel Hill)

WakeMed (Cary)

WakeMed (Raleigh)

North Dakota

Altru Hospital (Grand Forks)

Nebraska

Nebraska Medicine-Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha)

New Hampshire

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon)

New Jersey

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center (Westwood)

Morristown Medical Center

Saint Peter's University Hospital (New Brunswick)

Virtua Voorhees Hospital

New York

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

NewYork-Presbyterian-Presbyterian Hospital

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

Ohio

Adena Regional Medical Center (Chillicothe)

Bethesda North Hospital (Cincinnati)

Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

Cleveland Clinic-Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights)

Cleveland Clinic-Fairview Hospital

Good Samaritan Hospital (Cincinnati)

Ohio State University-Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus)

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Oklahoma

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Oregon

OHSU Hospital (Portland)

Pennsylvania

Albert Einstein Medical Center (Philadelphia)

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia)

Jefferson Health-Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals (Philadelphia)

Magee Womens Hospital (Pittsburgh)

Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

South Dakota

Avera McKennan Hospital of University Health Center (Sioux Falls)

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Centennial (Frisco)

Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)

Houston Methodist Hospital

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital (The Woodlands)

Lake Granbury Medical Center (Granbury)

Medical City Dallas Hospital

University Health System (San Antonio)

Virginia

Inova Alexandria Hospital

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

University of Virginia Medical Center (Charlottesville)

VCU Medical Center (Richmond)

Washington

Overlake Hospital Medical Center (Bellevue)

Swedish Issaquah

Swedish Medical Center (Seattle)

Washington, D.C.

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital

Wisconsin

Aurora Baycare Medical Center (Green Bay)

Bellin Memorial Hospital (Green Bay)

Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

Mayo Clinic Health System (Eau Claire)

Wyoming

St. Johns Health (Jackson)