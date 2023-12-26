10 'neediest' cities

Half of the neediest cities in America are located in Texas and Mississippi, according to a recent analysis from WalletHub.

The personal finance website compared 182 American cities — including the 150 most populated and at least two of the most populated in each state — using data from multiple federal sources, including the Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics and FBI. Each city was assigned a score for economic well-being based upon metrics including rates of child and adult poverty, unemployment and homelessness, as well as a score for health and safety based upon metrics including rates of uninsured residents, food insecurity and crime. Overall, 28 factors were evaluated to compile the ranking.

These 10 cities are home to the most people in need, according to WalletHub:

1. Detroit

2. Brownsville, Texas

3. Fresno, Calif.

4. Gulfport, Miss.

5. Cleveland, Ohio

6. Laredo, Texas

7. Jackson, Miss.

8. Corpus Christi, Texas

9. Little Rock, Ark.

10. Augusta, Ga.



View the full ranking of 182 U.S. cities here.