10 most diverse medical schools: US News

As part of its annual best graduate schools lists, U.S. News & World Report worked with the Robert Graham Center, a division of the American Academy of Family Physicians, to rank the most diverse medical schools.

The rankings, released March 29, are based on fall 2021 medical and osteopathic school-level race and ethnicity enrollment information reported to U.S. News in fall 2021 and early 2022 by the schools. The rankings include 126 medical and osteopathic schools and consider the percentage of each medical school's fall 2021 total enrollment who are underrepresented minority students and how that percentage compares with state and national race-ethnic-group proportions. Access more information about the methodology here.

Note: The list includes ties.

1. Howard University College of Medicine (Washington, D.C.)

2. Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine at Florida International University (Miami)

3. The UC Davis School of Medicine (Sacramento, Calif.)

3. The Robert Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont (Burlington)

5. University of New Mexico School of Medicine (Albuquerque)

6. Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine (Pasadena, Calif.)

6. Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University (Philadelphia)

6. University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine (Miami)

9. Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University (Greenville, N.C.)

9. Pritzker School of Medicine at University of Chicago