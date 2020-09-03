White House to redirect $62M in WHO funding to other UN health causes

The White House said it will redirect $62 million in remaining dues owed to the World Health Organization to other health-related causes, according to The New York Times.

Although this year's remaining dues will not be paid to the WHO, all of the money will support health-related causes under the United Nations umbrella, and the United States Agency for International Development still plans to give $68 million to the WHO to support its work in Libya and Syria and polio eradication, according to the publication.

Most of the money will be redirected to children' immunization and influenza surveillance, The Times reported. The $62 million is part of $120 million owed in annual dues to the WHO.

In addition to redirecting the remaining funding, government employees working as technical advisers to the WHO will be withdrawn, according to the report.

The news comes after the administration of President Donald Trump formally began the process of withdrawing from the WHO in July. The notice given to the United Nations is the first step in a yearlong process of withdrawing from the organization.

The WHO declined to comment on the funding withdrawal, The Times reported.

More articles on public health:

US coronavirus death rates by state: Aug. 21

Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, state by state: Aug. 21

20 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Aug. 21

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.