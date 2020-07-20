Where new COVID-19 deaths are rising - July 20

There are 25 states where newly reported deaths are rising in the U.S., as of 7:21 a.m. CDT July 20, according to The New York Times.

The Times used state data to identify the states that have had the highest growth in newly reported deaths over the last 14 days.



Note: States are listed alphabetically.

Where new deaths are rising:

• Alabama

• Arkansas

• Arizona

• California

• Florida

• Georgia

• Idaho

• Iowa

• Kentucky

• Louisiana

• Mississippi

• Missouri

• Montana

• Nevada

• New Mexico

• North Carolina

• Oklahoma

• Oregon

• South Carolina

• South Dakota

• Tennessee

• Texas

• Utah

• Washington

• Wisconsin

More articles on public health:

CDC restores missing COVID-19 data but will stop updating site as HHS steps in

Missed childhood vaccines could be bigger threat than COVID-19, WHO says

85 infants test positive for COVID-19 in Texas county

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.