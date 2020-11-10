US sees 6th day with 100K+ new cases; Eli Lilly's antibody treatment gets emergency approval — 5 COVID-19 updates

The U.S. surpassed 10 million COVID-19 cases Nov. 9, marking the sixth consecutive day the nation reported more than 100,000 new infections daily, according to The Washington Post.

The rate of new infections continues to outpace testing. As of Nov. 9, the average number of new cases reported daily was up 34 percent in the past week, while testing was only up 7.4 percent, according to CNN's analysis of data from the COVID Tracking Project.

Twelve states also set new record daily increases Nov. 9, according to The New York Times.

Four more updates:

1. Sixty-one percent of U.S. adults said they'd only get a COVID-19 vaccine if it cuts risk of infection by half, according to a Nov. 10 survey from STAT and The Harris Poll. The survey includes responses from 1,954 adults polled from Oct. 29-31.

2. Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment received emergency use authorization from the FDA Nov. 9. The agency authorized the treatment, bamlanivimab, to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 cases in adults and pediatric patients ages 12 and up.

3. At least three people who attended an election party at the White House last week have tested positive for COVID-19, reports The New York Times. Several hundred people gathered to watch election returns at the White House, including Ben Carson, MD, the secretary of housing and urban development; David Bossie, a campaign adviser; and Mark Meadows, President Trump's chief of staff. All three have tested positive for the virus within the last week.

4. An eight-day quarantine with two COVID-19 tests may be just as effective as a 14-day quarantine without any testing, according to a study published Nov. 8 in the medical preprint server medrxiv. Researchers at New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University developed a mathematical model to quantify the probability of post-quarantine transmission based on 4,040 COVID-19 PCR tests and found an exit test 96 hours after the start of quarantine identified all known asymptomatic cases that previously tested negative at entry. Testing around day six or seven of quarantine is more effective than upon entry, the study suggests. The findings have yet to be peer reviewed.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Cases: 10,110,552

Deaths: 238,251

Recovered: 3,928,845

Counts reflect data available as of 8:10 a.m. CST Nov. 10.

More articles on public health:

Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, state by state: Nov. 10

24 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Nov. 10

COVID-19, flu deaths increased in early October: 4 CDC findings

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.