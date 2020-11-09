COVID-19, flu deaths increased in early October: 4 CDC findings

Nationally, the percentage of positive test specimens, outpatient visits and hospitalizations for COVID-19 has increased since September, according to the CDC's latest COVIDView report.

Four updates:

1. Mortality: About 8.1 percent of deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 in the week ending Oct. 31. This figure increased in the first two weeks of October after remaining stable in the second half of September.

2. Surveillance: The national percentage of positive COVID-19 specimens increased to 8.2 percent in the week ending Oct. 31, up from 7.2 percent a week prior. Test positivity increased for all age groups and in every HHS surveillance region.

3. Outpatient activity: The national percentage of emergency room or outpatient visits for flu- or COVID-19-like symptoms increased in five regions: New England, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Central and Mountain. The Southeast saw a drop in visits for COVID-19-like symptoms, while the New Jersey/New York region reported a decrease in flu-related visits. Outpatient visits were stable for the South Central, Southwest/West Coast and Pacific Northwest regions for the week ending Oct. 31.

4. Hospitalizations: The cumulative hospitalization rate for all age groups increased to 207.1 per 100,000 population in the week ending Oct. 31, up from 199.8 per 100,000 the week prior.

