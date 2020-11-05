US hits 100K+ daily cases for 1st time; PPE strains felt nationwide — 4 COVID-19 updates

The U.S. recorded more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases Nov. 4 — the first time the country has broken this threshold during the pandemic, reports The New York Times.

Twenty states also saw record seven-day case averages Nov. 4 and five states — Colorado, Indiana, Maine, Minnesota and Nebraska — reported record daily increases, according to NYT.

Three more updates:

1. Eighteen states saw record-high hospitalizations Nov. 4, reports The Washington Post. As of Nov. 4, about 52,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S., according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. Overall, hospitalizations have jumped 64 percent since the start of October, per The New York Times.

2. COVID-19 surges across the U.S. are straining some healthcare facilities' supply of personal protective equipment, reports The Wall Street Journal. Stockpiling efforts are slowing as virus cases rise, and demand for N95 masks is higher than production rates in many areas. Last week, New Mexico officials said nearly 90 percent of its hospitals were reusing N95 masks, while Wyoming's health department said its hospitals could revert to emergency reuse of N95 masks if hospitalizations continue to rise.

3. An economic stimulus bill should be completed by the end of the year, said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., according to The Washington Post. The Senate will focus on the bill when it resumes next week, Mr. McConnell said Nov. 4.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Cases: 9,489,468

Deaths: 233,736

Recovered: 3,743,527

Counts reflect data available as of 8:30 a.m. CST Nov. 5.

