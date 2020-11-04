Flu activity lower than normal: 6 notes from CDC's FluView report

Flu activity is below the national baseline of 2.6 percent, with 1.2 percent of patient visits for flu-like illness, according to the CDC's FluView report for the week ending Oct. 24.

Six things to know:

1. Flu activity increased slightly from 1.1 percent to 1.2 percent for the week ending Oct. 24.

2. The CDC has confirmed zero pediatric flu deaths for the 2020-21 flu season.

3. The national flu and pneumonia mortality rate is 8.2 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 5.9 percent. These deaths are attributed to pneumonia, the flu or COVID-19.

4. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for the flu at clinical laboratories was 0.2 percent for the week ending Oct. 24.

5. Flu activity was low during the summer, and few specimens have tested positive in public health labs in recent weeks.

6. Flu virus characterization will be updated starting later this season.

