El Paso gets 4th mobile morgue amid COVID-19 surge

Officials in El Paso, Texas, have opened a fourth mobile morgue while they probe whether the deaths of at least 85 people are related to COVID-19, NPR reports.

The city has expanded space for medical investigations several times. The county recently received a third mobile morgue unit in the parking lot of the medical examiner’s office.

“I think you’re going to see tremendous more deaths coming up in the next two to three days,” Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso County judge, told local Fox affiliate KFOX.

The news comes as the city opens up its civic center to provide 50 beds for COVID-19 patients, according to CNN. El Paso has 978 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 273 in intensive care units.

