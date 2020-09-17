States closing, pausing, reopening

Restrictions related to the pandemic range widely across the country, though a growing number of states have paused reopening plans amid rising COVID-19 cases, according to The New York Times.

Retail stores, restaurants, bars, personal care, houses of worship, entertainment, outdoor and recreation, and industries were considered in NYT's designations. The publication details each sector in full for all 50 states.

Reversing

Closing certain sectors after seeing a surge.

Arizona

California

Colorado

Hawaii

Illinois

Iowa

Michigan

Nevada

Texas

Pausing

After some sectors reopened, plans to open further have been delayed.

Alabama

Arkansas

Connecticut

Delaware

Idaho

Indiana

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Oregon

Rhode Island

Reopening

Allowing some sectors to open ahead of others.

Louisiana

Maine

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Tennessee

Washington

Washington, D.C.

Reopened

Reopening every major sector, though businesses are almost universally under restrictions, such as allowing fewer customers, requiring masks and enforcing social distancing.

Alaska

Florida

Georgia

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

