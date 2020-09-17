States closing, pausing, reopening
Restrictions related to the pandemic range widely across the country, though a growing number of states have paused reopening plans amid rising COVID-19 cases, according to The New York Times.
Retail stores, restaurants, bars, personal care, houses of worship, entertainment, outdoor and recreation, and industries were considered in NYT's designations. The publication details each sector in full for all 50 states.
Reversing
Closing certain sectors after seeing a surge.
Arizona
California
Colorado
Hawaii
Illinois
Iowa
Michigan
Nevada
Texas
Pausing
After some sectors reopened, plans to open further have been delayed.
Alabama
Arkansas
Connecticut
Delaware
Idaho
Indiana
Massachusetts
Mississippi
Oregon
Rhode Island
Reopening
Allowing some sectors to open ahead of others.
Louisiana
Maine
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
Ohio
Tennessee
Washington
Washington, D.C.
Reopened
Reopening every major sector, though businesses are almost universally under restrictions, such as allowing fewer customers, requiring masks and enforcing social distancing.
Alaska
Florida
Georgia
Kansas
Kentucky
Maryland
Minnesota
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
New Hampshire
New Jersey
North Dakota
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
South Dakota
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
